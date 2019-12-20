THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS QUALITY:

A number of companies creating lab-grown diamonds have emerged on the market, including Great Heights, the New York-based start-up founded by Ryan Bonifacino and Alex Weidling. Lab-grown diamonds are created in a tiny fraction of the time it takes natural diamonds to form, which results in lower costs. But just what is a lab-grown diamond, and why should consumers explore them as an alternative to mined diamonds? I quizzed Bonifacino about the process behind creating lab-grown diamonds, the difference in pricing, and why he thinks they're more ethical than mined diamonds.





What is a lab-grown diamond and why is it less expensive than mined diamonds?





A lab-grown diamond is exactly what it sounds like, which is a real, authentic diamond that is formed with scientists duplicating nature's process above ground. A lab-grown diamond is just as real and contains the exact same properties as one that is formed underground. The only thing that makes a lab-grown diamond different from a mined diamond is its origin. A lab-created diamond touches fewer hands than in the mining process so it's more cost-effective. Great Heights diamonds are priced by 40 to 60 percent less compared to mined diamonds.