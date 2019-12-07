December 7, 2019
THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS QUALITY:
The Rise of the New House Labels Is Reshaping Retail (Shira Ovide, November 4, 2019, Business Week)
Store brands have come a long way from blah boxes of knockoff Cheerios: Americans are increasingly piling their virtual and IRL shopping carts with in-store brands of everything, whether coffee, batteries, suit jackets, or midcentury modern sofas. Because stores don't have to hand over part of each purchase price to Coca-Cola Co. or Levi Strauss & Co., they're often able to sell their own brands for less--and make more money.
