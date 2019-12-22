THERE'S A REASON TRUMPBOTS HATE WIND POWER:

President Donald Trump repeated one of his more infamous claims during a speech on Saturday to the Turning Point USA conference in West Palm Beach, Fla. -- namely, that windmills are a major problem in the United States.





"They are noisy. They kill the birds," Mr. Trump said when speaking of windmills in the address to the gathered young conservative activists, according to The New York Times. "You want to see a bird graveyard, go under a windmill someday. You will see more dead birds than you've ever seen in your life."





The president also claimed that windmills have killed bald eagles in California and produce noxious fumes when being manufactured, according to the Miami Herald.