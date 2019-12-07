THERE IS NO MORE LOVING GIFT...:

It's the holiday gift for when you can't think of what else to give. Good for old, young, women, men, north, south -- NPR even sells 'em! Socks. And they are having their moment. "Socks have gone through their ups and downs and have had very very many different moments in the fashion world, and there's certainly a resurgence today, as you have probably noticed," says Steven Frumkin, a dean at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. "People want to make a statement, and one of the nice ways of doing it is to have a pair of socks that says something."