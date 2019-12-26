THEIR MOST RADICAL IDEAS HAVE HUGE PUBLIC SUPPORT:

At least a half-dozen GOP senators are up for reelection, and Democrats need to net three seats to win back control of the chamber if they also win back the presidency. Democratic strategists and candidates are eager to run a health care playbook that mirrors that of the party's House takeover in 2018, and say Republicans are uniquely vulnerable after admitting this year that they have no real plan for dealing with the potential fallout of courts striking down Obamacare.





Within a day of the ruling, the pro-Obamacare advocacy group Protect Our Care cut a national TV and digital ad featuring images of Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), warning that if the lawsuit succeeds, "135 million Americans with preexisting conditions will be stripped of protections, 20 million Americans will lose coverage and costs will go up for millions more."





Other state-based progressive groups told POLITICO they're readying their own ads going after individual Senate Republicans over the 5th Circuit's ruling.





Protect Our Care director Brad Woodhouse predicts that it's just a preview of the wave of attention the issue will get in the months ahead, as Democratic candidates and outside groups alike hammer the GOP on the threat their lawsuit poses to Obamacare.





"If there is one issue in American politics that is going to flip the Senate from Republican to Democratic in 2020, it's this issue," he said. "Our message is simple: President [Donald] Trump and Republicans are in court right now, suing to take away the ACA, take away your health care. And if Cory Gardner or Thom Tillis or any of them don't think that's an indefensible position, they should ask the 40-plus House Republicans who lost their seats in 2018."