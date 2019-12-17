THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:

Former Likud lawmaker and cabinet minister Benny Begin, son of the party's iconic founder, Menachem Begin, called on Tuesday for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign over impending corruption charges.





"We can't have a situation where a prime minister serves while this kind of indictment is weighing on his shoulders," Begin told Army Radio.

Nearly alone among current and former Likud leaders, Begin has issued scathing condemnations of Netanyahu's conduct over the past year, including accusing him in March of "attempting to assassinate the public's trust in law enforcement institutions."