December 8, 2019
THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:
Democrats, GOP move in opposite directions on Russia views (Dante Chinni, 12/08/19, NBC News)
In February of 2015, Gallup data showed that more Democrats held a favorable view of Russia (26 percent) than did Republicans (19 percent). But by February of 2019, those numbers had reversed, with 30 percent of Republicans saying they held a favorable view of Russia -- an 11-point increase from 2015. And only 17 percent of Democrats said they had a positive view, a nine-point drop.
There is likely a near 100% overlap of support for Vlad with opposition to immigration, Islam, etc., in the GOP.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 8, 2019 12:59 PM