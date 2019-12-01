"THE ONLY GOOD MUSLIM...":

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">"It would be a mistake to view Trump's pardons as stemming from a deep reverence for the military...Rather, he views these crimes as acts of nationalist solidarity against Muslims, against whom crimes are not simply acceptable but praiseworthy." <a href="https://t.co/l06Af6PceG">https://t.co/l06Af6PceG</a></p>— Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) <a href="https://twitter.com/AdamSerwer/status/1201254507130302471?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 1, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>



Posted by Orrin Judd at December 1, 2019 6:04 PM

