December 1, 2019
THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:
Ultra-Orthodox enlistment in IDF plummeted in 2018 -- report (Times of Israel, 12/01/19)
Ultra-Orthodox enlistment in the IDF declined precipitously in 2018 in the first drop in more than a decade, with 2018 seeing a 20 percent decrease in the number of Haredi recruits over the previous year, according to the Haaretz daily, which saw as-of-yet unreleased recruitment figures gathered by the IDF's Manpower Directorate,Many in the ultra-Orthodox community shun military service, which is mandatory for other Jewish Israelis, and the community has historically enjoyed blanket exemptions from the army in favor of religious seminary studies.
