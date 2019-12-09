THE NEW rino ACCUSATION...:

At events around the country, groypers have heckled mainstream conservatives and asked provocative questions -- often about Israel, immigration and LGBTQ rights -- in an effort to unmask them as "fake" conservatives and "frauds." Named for a more grotesque version of the cartoon Pepe the Frog, which has been coopted by white nationalists, the goal appears to be to move conservatism closer to white nationalism, according to Marilyn Mayo, a senior research fellow at the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism.

In an interview last year, Fuentes said he avoids the term "white nationalist" for purely tactical reasons.





"The reason I wouldn't call myself a white nationalist -- it's not because I don't see the necessity for white people to have a homeland and for white people to have a country," Fuentes said. "It's because I think that kind of terminology is used almost exclusively by the left to defame and I think the terminology and the labels that we use -- I don't think that we can look at them outside of the context of their connotations in America."





The strategy appears to be bearing some fruit. In April, Ann Coulter retweeted a Fuentes tweet on immigration. Michelle Malkin, a Fox News regular, criticized efforts to silence groypers, who she described as "truth-tellers."