THE MUSLIM-BANNER IN CHIEF:

Syrians are seen on the mud covered road between tents at a refugee camp, where Syrian refugees live, after heavy rain at winter season in northeastern Idlib, Syria, on December 13, 2019. Muhammed Said/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Trump administration opposed a bill that would allow Kurds and other Syrian refugees to immigrate to the US more easily as Turkey's recent offensive in the war-torn country has left tens of thousands of civilians displaced, according to a leaked State Department memo first reported by the Daily Beast's Betsy Swan.





The bill, co-sponsored by Sens. Jim Risch of Idaho and Bob Menendez of New Jersey, would allow certain Syrians to obtain US visas in return for aiding US military efforts in the ongoing Syrian civil war, and to come to the US as refugees more quickly. It would also impose sanctions on Turkey for buying Russian missiles in defiance of the US and NATO allies.





The unsigned State Department memo asserts that the bill would infringe upon President Donald Trump's authority to determine which refugees can be admitted to the US and would not give the administration sufficient time to effectively screen Syrians for security threats. It's yet another signal that Trump is unwilling to open the US's doors to even the most vulnerable immigrants.