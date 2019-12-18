THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

"A hostile foreign government has mobilized its assets in the UK - which Israeli diplomats call their 'power multiplier' - in an attempt to prevent a Corbyn-led Labour government" from being elected in Thursday's vote," said Williamson, who left the party earlier this year after saying it had been too apologetic about its anti-Semitism problem.

Chris Williamson, a former Labour lawmaker and ally of party leader Jeremy Corbyn, added his voice to the choir in a video he posted Tuesday on Twitter.

More anti-Israel stalwarts across Europe are coming forward to blame the Jewish state and Zionism for the defeat of Britain's Labour Party in last week's elections.

Jersey City Board of Education Trustee Joan Terrell-Paige called Greenville's Jewish community "brutes" in a Facebook comment that has since been deleted, prompting Mayor Steven Fulop to call for her resignation.





The social media posting, even though it has since been removed, was enough for Fulop to call for her to step down.





" ... My opinion is that she should resign. That type of language has no place in our schools and no place amongst elected officials. Her comments don't represent Jersey City or the sentiment in the community at all," the mayor told HCV.





"The African American community has been nothing short of amazing over the last week. Countless people have reached out to support their neighbors and express the sentiment that we are all working towards a better city together," he added, also calling those efforts, "inspirational."





Additionally, the trustee's remarks come at a time where racial tensions between the black and Jewish have been highlighted in the aftermath of last week's gun violence in Greenville that took four innocent lives: Police Det. Joseph Seals, Mindy Ferencz, Moshe Deutsch, and Douglas Rodriguez.