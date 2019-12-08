December 8, 2019
THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:
Massive leak debunks UK Labour's claim it is dealing with anti-Semitism (MICHAEL BACHNER , 12/08/19, Times of Israel)
Documents refuting claims by Britain's Labour party that it is adequately dealing with rampant anti-Semitism within the party have been leaked and were reported Sunday, days before the country's general election.The leaked files from the main UK opposition party's internal disciplinary department show that many Labour members, several of whom had called for the extermination of all Jews, remained in the party for months and even over a year and were given a lenient punishment or none at all, according to The Sunday Times.
Speaking to Israeli-American group, Trump slams Jews who 'don't love Israel enough' (JOSEFIN DOLSTEN, DECEMBER 7, 2019, JTA)
President Donald Trump slammed American Jews who he said did not sufficiently "love Israel.""So many of you voted for the people in the last administration. Some day you will have to explain that to me because I don't think they like Israel too much," the president said Saturday evening at the Israeli-American Council's annual conference.
