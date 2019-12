THE LEAST MORAL COHORT:

Among registered voters in general, 42% of voters strongly approve of Trump's removal, 9% somewhat approve, 4% somewhat disapprove, and 38% strongly disapprove.





Looking at evangelical voters, 34% would strongly approve of the president's removal, 9% somewhat approve, 4% somewhat disapprove, and 49% strongly disapprove.





Non-Protestant/Catholic voters approve of Trump's removal in general by 67%, while 32% disapprove. Non-Christians in general would approve of Trump being removed with 72% approving, and 26% disapproving.