THE INSTITUTION THAT RETAINS ACCOUNTABILITY:





A Newsweek reporter was reportedly fired shortly after inaccurately reporting on President Trump's Thanksgiving plans.

On Thursday morning, Newsweek political reporter Jessica Kwong initially published an article with the headline "How is Trump spending Thanksgiving? Tweeting, golfing and more," before Trump's surprise visit to Afghanistan was announced publicly.





It's the difference between reporting on the Administration and working in it.



