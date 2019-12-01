December 1, 2019
THE INSTITUTION THAT RETAINS ACCOUNTABILITY:
Report: Newsweek Reporter Fired After Inaccurate Report On Trump's Thanksgiving Plans (Summer Concepcion, November 30, 2019, TPM)
A Newsweek reporter was reportedly fired shortly after inaccurately reporting on President Trump's Thanksgiving plans.On Thursday morning, Newsweek political reporter Jessica Kwong initially published an article with the headline "How is Trump spending Thanksgiving? Tweeting, golfing and more," before Trump's surprise visit to Afghanistan was announced publicly.
It's the difference between reporting on the Administration and working in it.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 1, 2019 9:11 AM
« HOW TO PERFECT A REPUBLIC: | Main | IF YOU INVESTIGATE RUSSIA, YOU CATCH DONALD (profanity alert): »