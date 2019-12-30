December 30, 2019
THE FUTURE ISN'T NUCLEAR:
Swedish nuclear power reactor shuts down for good (The Local, 30 December 2019)
The pros and cons of nuclear power have formed part of a long-running debate in Sweden, but the decision to close the reactors was based purely on business, declining profitability and increased costs.Its owners, state-owned Swedish energy group Vattenfall and Uniper, said in 2015 that they would close the two reactors more than five years earlier than previously planned - a result of falling demand, the plunging price of electricity and the reactors being in need of costly maintenance.
