December 30, 2019

THE FUTURE ISN'T NUCLEAR:

Swedish nuclear power reactor shuts down for good (The Local, 30 December 2019)

The pros and cons of nuclear power have formed part of a long-running debate in Sweden, but the decision to close the reactors was based purely on business, declining profitability and increased costs.

Its owners, state-owned Swedish energy group Vattenfall and Uniper, said in 2015 that they would close the two reactors more than five years earlier than previously planned - a result of falling demand, the plunging price of electricity and the reactors being in need of costly maintenance.

