THE ETERNAL RADICALISM OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION:

While the American left debates just how socialist to go, Republicans and the political right are in an existential fight, a veritable crisis.





They must decide between power and principle, politics and conscience. They have to choose whether to stand with US president Donald Trump, no matter what he has done, or for the ideals they claim to believe in.





The most bold among them have already chosen the latter and have been leading by example. That makes them radicals, more so than any Democratic presidential candidate promising the end of student loan debt and Medicare for all because conservatives, by definition, don't hasten change or disrupt the status quo.





But American conservatism is different, or so says former Republican commentator George Will, who argues that in the United States, looking to the past, to the Constitution and its framers' ideals, ensures change and dynamism.