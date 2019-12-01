THE ECONOMICS OF COOKIE SWAPS:





A holiday dessert table wouldn't be complete without a platter of assorted Christmas cookies. Shortbread, pecan sandies, chocolate crinkles, sugar cookies, spritz -- everyone has their favorites.





But with all the other preparations going on, only the most dedicated bakers have time to make all those different kinds of cookies. Fortunately, there are a number of upcoming cookie walks and cookie exchanges where you can find cookies to suit every taste.





While the goal of both walks and swaps is the same (you go home with cookies!), the two events are conducted differently.





At a cookie walk, participants bring their own containers, select the cookies they want from a variety of offerings, and then pay by the pound.





At a cookie exchange, each person bakes and brings one type of cookie, and everyone leaves with an assortment of all the different varieties. No money changes hands.





At both events, bakers may be asked to share their recipes, or at least to list their ingredients for the benefit of those with dietary restrictions.





Certain other rules may apply. For instance, at the cookie exchange taking place at Weathersfield Center Church from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Dec. 14, each participant is responsible for bringing two dozen cookies -- one dozen to sample at the party, and one dozen to swap. All contributions must be baked from scratch. Mixes, commercial ready-to-bake cookies and no-bake types (such as Rice Krispies treats) are not allowed.