December 1, 2019
THE DONALD BRAND:
Just a stunning pair of paragraphs. https://t.co/h4k5bhhGD2 via @NYTimes pic.twitter.com/aBbaiAFLSU— Ben White (@morningmoneyben) December 1, 2019
Before deployment, Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher commissioned a friend to make him a custom hunting knife and a hatchet, vowing in a text, "I'll try and dig that knife or hatchet on someone's skull!" https://t.co/Af8OEDMTuO pic.twitter.com/vgrMaX1oCJ— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) December 1, 2019
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 1, 2019 9:42 AM