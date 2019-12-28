THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

It's a Christmas miracle - " Jesus is Born ," the album Kanye West promised two months ago is here.





But the album's artist is notably the Sunday Service Choir and not West himself. The gospel choir tours with West for his Sunday Service events, which have a worship atmosphere and often feature celebrities (beyond West himself).





The nearly hour-and-a-half-long album, which dropped on several streaming services Wednesday afternoon, opens with the gospel choir singing "Count Your Blessings."