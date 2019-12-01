December 1, 2019
THE COMING CARBON CRISIS:
In possible climate breakthrough, Israel scientists engineer bacteria to eat CO₂ (SUE SURKES , 11/29/19, Times of Israel)
In a remarkable breakthrough that could pave the way toward carbon-neutral fuels, researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science have produced a genetically engineered bacteria that can live on carbon dioxide rather than sugar.The extraordinary leap -- reported Wednesday in Cell, and quickly picked up by prestigious publications such as Nature -- could lead to the low-emissions production of carbon for use in biofuels or food that would also help to remove excess CO₂ from the atmosphere, where it is helping to drive global warming.
Within our kids' lifetimes, scientists will be trying to figure out how to artificially pump CO2 into the atmosphere to replace what we put there for tens of thousands of years.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 1, 2019 8:14 AM