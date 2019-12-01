THE COMING CARBON CRISIS:

In a remarkable breakthrough that could pave the way toward carbon-neutral fuels, researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science have produced a genetically engineered bacteria that can live on carbon dioxide rather than sugar.





The extraordinary leap -- reported Wednesday in Cell, and quickly picked up by prestigious publications such as Nature -- could lead to the low-emissions production of carbon for use in biofuels or food that would also help to remove excess CO₂ from the atmosphere, where it is helping to drive global warming.