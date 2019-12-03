THE ANGLOSPHERIC DIFFERENCE:

THE HARD PROBLEM, DAVID CHALMERS CALLS IT: Why are the physical processes of the brain "accompanied by an experienced inner life?" How and why is there something it is like to be you and me, in Thomas Nagel's formulation? I've been reading around in the field of consciousness studies for over two decades--Chalmers, Nagel, Daniel Dennett, John Searle, Jerry Fodor, Ned Block, Frank Jackson, Paul and Patricia Churchland, Alva Noë, Susan Blackmore--and the main thing I've learned is that no one has the slightest idea.