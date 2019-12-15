THE ADULT IN THE ROOM:

After some initial concern over her use of the phrase - which usually means to execute people by firing squad, against a wall - she tweeted a clarification.





"Yesterday I said we must hold our leaders accountable and unfortunately said 'put them against the wall'," she wrote.





"That's Swenglish: 'att ställa någon mot väggen' (to put someone against the wall) means to hold someone accountable."





She continued: "Of course I apologise if anyone misunderstood this. I cannot enough express the fact that I - as well as the entire school strike movement - are against any possible form of violence. It goes without saying but I say it anyway."