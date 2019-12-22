THAT WAS EASY:

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini announced the charges in a news conference Friday against 96 alleged MS-13 gang members, including alleged gang leaders of nine cliques within the organization in Suffolk County. Officers investigated the gang for 23 months, resulting in a special grand jury convened last month.





"The goal of this investigation was to deliver a major blow to the gang's leadership, operations and recruitment in our region," Sini said. [...]





"This operation helped end the New York program, which was orchestrated by the leadership of MS-13 in El Salvador to develop a greater presence here on Long Island," Sini said. "Additionally, as a result of the reliable intelligence generated throughout this investigation law enforcement prevented countless acts of violence over the past 23 months including seven murder plots rights here in Suffolk County."