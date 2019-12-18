THAT MIDTERM FEELING:





Looking ahead to next year's 2020 general election, a plurality of registered voters -- 48 percent -- say they are certain to vote against Trump, while 34 percent say they are certain to vote for him.





Eighteen percent of voters say their choice will depend upon whom Democrats decide to nominate.





Those numbers, which are essentially unchanged from October, are worse for Trump than what the Dec. 2011 NBC/WSJ poll showed for Barack Obama and his re-election prospects heading into the 2012 presidential contest.





In that poll, 34 percent of voters said they were certain to back Obama's re-election; 37 percent said they were certain to oppose him; and 27 percent said it depended on the Republican nominee.





The new NBC/WSJ survey also shows 50 percent of voters say they are "very uncomfortable" with Trump when it comes to the 2020 election.





That's compared with 28 percent who say they are "enthusiastic" about the president, as well as another 12 percent who are "comfortable" with him.





And the poll finds Democrats enjoying a 7-point lead over Republicans in congressional preference, with 49 percent of voters preferring a Democratic-controlled Congress after next year's elections, versus 42 percent who want Republicans in charge.





That 7-point edge for Democrats -- within the margin of error for registered voters -- is identical to their advantage in last October's NBC/WSJ poll, as well as right before the 2018 midterms, when they won control of the U.S. House.





Finally, 44 percent of all respondents in the poll say they approve of President Trump's job performance, including 33 percent who strongly approve.





But that's compared with 54 percent who disapprove, including 44 percent who do so strongly.