TELL IT TO T-BONE:

US President Donald Trump has been telling the same story in speeches to different pro-Israel audiences in the past few months, but has each time changed a critical detail: the name of the character appearing in it.





In the speeches -- most recently, twice on the same day -- Trump recalls a conversation he allegedly had with a Jewish friend about what his biggest accomplishment for Israel has been.

Each time, Trump says he had asked whether it was moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem or recognizing the Jewish state's sovereignty in the Golan Heights. He is then answered that neither -- it was nixing the Iran nuclear deal.





The problem? Each time he tells the story, the person he is talking to in it changes, casting a certain doubt over the authenticity of the anecdote.