TAXING THE EXTERNALITIES:

A lawsuit by nine families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings against the company that made the gun used in the massacre will go to trial in September 2021.





On Wednesday lawyers for Remington Arms and the families agreed to the date after nearly two hours of haggling before Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis. Remington sought a court date in 2022 while Attorney Josh Koskoff, who is representing the families, wanted September 2021.





Bellis said the case has been on the docket too long -- the lawsuit was originally filed in 2015 -- to wait until 2022.



