December 2, 2019
TAKING THE 5TH IS DUE PROCESS:
White House won't take part in first House Judiciary impeachment hearing (ANDREW DESIDERIO and KYLE CHENEY, 12/01/2019, Politico)
Nadler had asked Trump to indicate by Sunday whether the president himself or a White House attorney would attend Wednesday's hearing, an offer that Democrats said was an attempt to afford due process to Trump as he faces a likely impeachment vote before the end of the month.
The President having confessed, released transcripts of the crime and repeated it in public, there is no defense to offer.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 2, 2019 12:00 AM