December 19, 2019
SUPER ON BRAND:
Rep. Jim Jordan Uses Anti-Muslim Activist's Email List to Fundraise on Impeachment (Jared Holt, December 19, 2019, Right Wing Watch)
Loomer was suspended from many major social media platforms and tech services for spreading anti-Muslim hate speech. She is also an ardent conspiracy theorist who has worked with Alex Jones' Infowars outlet, and she has used her platform to endorse a white nationalist running for office in Canada. Loomer is currently running for office in Florida's 21st Congressional District.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 19, 2019 7:32 PM