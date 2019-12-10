December 10, 2019
SO MUCH WINNING!:
Donald J. Trump Pays Court-Ordered $2 Million For Illegally Using Trump Foundation Funds (Attorney General's Press Office)
New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after Donald J. Trump was forced to pay more than $2 million in court-ordered damages to eight different charities for illegally misusing charitable funds at the Trump Foundation for political purposes:"Not only has the Trump Foundation shut down for its misconduct, but the president has been forced to pay $2 million for misusing charitable funds for his own political gain. Charities are not a means to an end, which is why these damages speak to the president's abuse of power and represent a victory for not-for-profits that follow the law. Funds have finally gone where they deserve -- to eight credible charities. My office will continue to fight for accountability because no one is above the law -- not a businessman, not a candidate for office, and not even the president of the United States."
There are no bad reasons to impeach him.
