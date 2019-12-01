SIMPLE SELF-DETERMINATION:

"Given the difficult circumstances the country is going through and the clear failure of the authorities in dealing with the last two months' developments, the parliament that formed the current government is invited to reconsider its options and act in the interest of Iraq," Sistani's representative Sayyed Ahmad Safi said during the Nov. 29 Friday prayer. He went on, "The parliament is invited to accelerate the preparation of the new electoral legislation package in a way that satisfies the people and then hold free and fair elections whose results sincerely reflect the will of the Iraqi people."





Sistani slammed the government for attacking the protesters and preventing them from making their reform demands. He also warned that Iraq's "enemies" are working to spread chaos in the country and push it to civil war so as to bring back the "disgusting dictatorship."





In a similar statement on Nov. 28, controversial Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr also urged Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to resign before Iraq follows in Syria's footsteps.





Sistani's statements were clear, leaving no choice for the government and the parliament but to give in to the protesters' and Sistani's demands.





Only two hours after Sistani's statements, Abdul Mahdi announced that he would hand his resignation to the parliament very soon.





Several political parties in the parliament have expressed support for dismissing the government and moving forward with new elections under a new electoral law, among them Qais Khazali's Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, Haider al-Abadi's Nasr Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki's Dawa Party and Muqtada Sadr's Sairoon.