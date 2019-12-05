SHOULD HAVE USED HILLARY'S SERVER:

The Intelligence Committee Democrats' Trump-Ukraine impeachment inquiry report, released publicly Tuesday, included records of some phone calls by presidential lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jay Sekulow, Nunes, journalist John Solomon, Fox News host Sean Hannity, indicted Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, National Security Council aide and former Nunes staffer Kash Patel, lawyer Victoria Toensing, and unidentified people at the White House and Office of Management and Budget.





The published records consisted only of the two parties on each call, plus the date and duration of the call. No content from any call was released.





Schiff subpoenaed AT&T and Verizon for the information. Sources involved in the matter have only minimal information of exactly what Schiff did, but they believe the chairman subpoenaed a total of five phone numbers -- it is not clear who each number was associated with -- from which the published information was taken.