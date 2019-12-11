December 11, 2019
RUN, MICHELLE, RUN:
Michelle Obama Talks Bond with George W. Bush After Controversy Over Him Sitting with Ellen: 'Our Values Are the Same' (Adam Carlson, December 10, 2019, People)
"Our values are the same," she said of herself and President Bush. "We disagree on policy, but we don't disagree on humanity, we don't disagree about love and compassion. I think that's true for all of us -- it's just that we get lost in our fear of what's different."Speaking with PEOPLE in a recent at-home interview, Hager said much the same when asked about the debate."I personally, and I think so many of us, miss a time where people who have different opinions get along," she said. "And I yearn for that. I want my kids to realize that we live in a world when people are think tons of different things and we treat everybody with respect and kindness."
The UR had even learned enough in his later years to be an effective chief-of-staff.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 11, 2019 1:02 PM