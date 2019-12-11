RUN, MICHELLE, RUN:

"Our values are the same," she said of herself and President Bush. "We disagree on policy, but we don't disagree on humanity, we don't disagree about love and compassion. I think that's true for all of us -- it's just that we get lost in our fear of what's different."





Speaking with PEOPLE in a recent at-home interview, Hager said much the same when asked about the debate.





"I personally, and I think so many of us, miss a time where people who have different opinions get along," she said. "And I yearn for that. I want my kids to realize that we live in a world when people are think tons of different things and we treat everybody with respect and kindness."