December 10, 2019
rEALISM WITH AN INHUMAN FACE:
What Explains Trump's Twisted Embrace Of Saudi Arabia? (Daniel Larison, 12/10.19, American Conservative)
We are daily becoming aware of the extent of the administration's corruption, and we still do not fully know the role of foreign money and influence from these countries in shaping the administration's policies. If a president consistently puts the interests of another government ahead of American interests, there is probably something else going on beyond extremely bad foreign policy judgment. Trump's absurd pro-Saudi bias is not inexplicable, but it is still in need of a fuller explanation.
The Sa'uds oppress Muslims. Full stop.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 10, 2019 12:00 AM