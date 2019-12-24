December 24, 2019
QUICK, FEIGN SURPRISE THAT DONALD IS ANTI-LIFE::
Ex-Trump staffer suing over pregnancy discrimination (JOSH GERSTEIN, 12/23/2019, Politico)
A spokeswoman and outreach staffer on Donald Trump's 2016 presidential bid, A.J. Delgado, is suing Trump and his campaign for pregnancy and sex discrimination.Delgado's suit, filed Monday in federal court in Manhattan, claims she was sidelined by campaign officials about six weeks after the 2016 election -- shortly after she told senior officials that she was pregnant.
