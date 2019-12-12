December 12, 2019
PWNED BY A GIRL:
Greta Thunberg changes Twitter profile to mock Trump tweet (Deutsche-welle, 12/12/19)
Greta Thunberg, fresh off being named Time magazine's Person of the Year, has changed her Twitter biography to reference the most recent unprovoked critique of the 16-year-old by US President Donald Trump."A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend," says the climate activist's profile, using almost the exact same words Trump did in response to her winning Time magazine's Person of the Year win.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 12, 2019 11:54 AM