PROTECTING DONALD'S BASE:

A measure in the National Defense Authorization Act meant to keep white nationalists out of the U.S. military no longer mentions "white nationalists" after Congress quietly altered the text after it initially passed the House.





The change, which has not been previously reported, could water down a House-passed amendment meant to address the threat of white nationalists in the military. The House language was specifically drafted to encourage screening for white nationalist beliefs in military enlistees. But after the Republican-controlled Senate passed its own version of the massive military spending bill and the two chambers' bills were reconciled, the final NDAA instead requires the Department of Defense to study ways to screen military enlistees for "extremist and gang-related activity."