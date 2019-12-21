December 21, 2019
PRINT THE LEGEND:
NASCAR Legend Junior Johnson Dead At 88: How North Carolina's Bootleggers Invented Stock-Car Racing (Guy Martin, 12/21/19, ForbesLife)
NASCAR champion driver and team owner Robert Glenn Johnson, Jr. -- aka Junior Johnson -- was the lead-footed, lightnin' fast son of a North Carolina bootlegger whose talents for the gritty hairpin turn and relentless drive for speed and dominance has died in the North Carolina hills from which he sprang, aged a robust 88. He had more wins as a driver and owner than he could care to count, and along with the Frances, Sr. and Jr., Dale Earnhardt Sr., Richard Petty, and a handful of other good ol' boys, he was there at the beginnings of NASCAR, as lovingly chronicled by the almost-as-legendary Southern journalist Tom Wolfe.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 21, 2019 12:46 PM