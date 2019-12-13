PLAYING TO THE INCEL BASE:

It's not clear if Betty Carnes was killed by asphyxiation or by the eight blows to her head that Delmar Partin delivered with a metal pipe. The coroner couldn't tell which killed the mother of three first, but it was very clear that her head was then chopped off and placed on her lap in a 55-gallon barrel that was destined for a toxic waste site.





On Monday, departing Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin pardoned and commuted the sentence of Partin, who was convicted of killing her at the factory where they both worked in Barbourville in 1994.





In his order, Bevin said he pardoned Partin because potential DNA evidence had not been tested. [...]





The prosecutor on the case, Tom Handy, said he hasn't been this angry in a long time. He called the governor's pardon "mystifying." [...]





In the Partin case, Handy painted the picture of a grisly murder, one where no blood was found because Partin used a hook meant for hunting alligators to cut off the blood flow to Carnes' head.





Partin and Carnes worked together at the Tremco Plant in Barbourville and had been having an affair that she had recently ended.





"He hated her so much and he wanted to punish her with her looking at him before he cut her head off," Handy said. "The evil is unimaginable."