PITY THE POOR TRUMPBOTS:

December 5, 2019

Ohio finds 77 illegal ballots among nearly 4.5M cast in 2018 (Chandelis Duster, December 5, 2019, CNN)

The announcement from Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose -- coming after years of GOP warnings of massive voter fraud -- means that of the 4,496,834 ballots cast in Ohio on November 6, 2018, just .002% of them were illegal. [...]

LaRose acknowledged "both voter fraud and voter suppression are exceedingly rare and certainly not as systemic as some claim."

