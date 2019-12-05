December 5, 2019
PITY THE POOR TRUMPBOTS:
Ohio finds 77 illegal ballots among nearly 4.5M cast in 2018 (Chandelis Duster, December 5, 2019, CNN)
The announcement from Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose -- coming after years of GOP warnings of massive voter fraud -- means that of the 4,496,834 ballots cast in Ohio on November 6, 2018, just .002% of them were illegal. [...]LaRose acknowledged "both voter fraud and voter suppression are exceedingly rare and certainly not as systemic as some claim."
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 5, 2019 5:56 PM