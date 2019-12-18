December 18, 2019
OR, AS THE rIGHT CALLS IT, AN EXERCISE OF 2ND AMENDMENT RIGHTS:
Impeachment Is So Boring "You Wish for a Nice School Shooting," Says Denver Radio Host (Jason Salzman, December 18, 2019, Colorado Times Recorder)
Denver radio host Chuck Bonniwell began a segment of his afternoon radio show Tuesday by lamenting the "never-ending impeachment of Donald Trump," and then saying, "You know, you wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt the monopoly." [...]Bonniwell's comment came as KNUS is facing accusations that a staffer is a Nazi.
Super on-brand.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 18, 2019 6:20 PM