ONE ECONOMY TO RULE THEM ALL:

Economic booms don't die of old age and studies show the odds of a recession don't increase over time. A recession is usually caused by some external shock. Past examples include a sudden increase in oil prices (in the 1970s), a collapse in housing prices (2008), or the US Federal Reserve suddenly and unexpectedly increasing interest rates by a few percentage points (1930s and early 1980s). And there are recession-causing candidates milling about now. The primary one is political uncertainty, with the outcome of November's election--between an unpredictable president and a democrat who might raise taxes--a potential trigger. The possibility of a trade war is non-trivial, which could cause a recession. Economic instability in China could leak out. A hard Brexit could have spill over impact and rattle shaky markets.