December 19, 2019

ONE ECONOMY TO RULE THEM ALL:

U.S. household net worth $113.8 trillion in third quarter 2019  (Reuters, 12/12/19) 

Rising real estate prices helped drive U.S. household wealth to $113.8 trillion in the July through October period, a report by the Federal Reserve showed on Thursday. [...]

The U.S. economy is experiencing its longest expansion on record and households and households are benefiting from unemployment near a 50-year low.

On Wednesday, the Fed kept interest rates unchanged after cutting them three times this year and reiterated it now plans to keep rates where they are for the foreseeable future. The U.S. central bank reduced borrowing costs this year to boost the economy in the face of slowing global growth and the ongoing U.S.-China trade war.

We have nowhere near enough debt.
