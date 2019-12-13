OBJECTS, NOT SUBJECTS:

Robert Jeffress, a pastor who has said Jews and other non-Christians were destined for hell, was a guest at US President Donald Trump's Hanukkah party. [...]





"Not only do religions like Mormonism, Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, not only do they lead people away from the true God, they lead people to an eternity of separation from God in hell," he said in 2009.





Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, called out the Trump administration last year for inviting Jeffress to give the convocation at the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem.