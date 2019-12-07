NOTHING THE MATTER WITH KANSAS?:

Kansans participating in a statewide political survey expressed greater satisfaction with the job performance of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly than Republican President Donald Trump, who finds himself underwater in the deeply red Midwest state.





The annual survey by Fort Hays State University's Docking Institute of Public Affairs showed 44.1% were satisfied with the president who easily carried the state three years ago and that 44.3% were dissatisfied with the investigation-tarnished president.





Kelly, who took office in January after eight years of GOP leadership in the governor's office, held support of 52.7% surveyed. At the same time, 26.4% were dissatisfied with her performance as Kansas' chief executive.





On Friday, Kelly said she would continue to operate in a bipartisan manner to "rebuild the state and ensure that everyone has a seat at the table."





"Kansans value strong schools, safe roads, fiscally responsible policies and they expect their elected officials to work together," she said. "I ran for governor of this great state because I share these same values. And, it is how I've governed since taking office."





In 2016, Trump captured 56.6% of the vote in Kansas to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's 36%, a gap of 20.6 percentage points. Kelly prevailed in the November 2018 election by winning 48% of the vote compared to Republican gubernatorial nominee Kris Kobach's 42.9%.