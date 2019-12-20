NOT EVEN HERCULES COULD CLEAN THE TRUMPIAN BUBBLE:

Facebook has put an end to the brainwashing of innocent Trump supporters who have been told to support Trump by a Chinese spiritual group. And thus, it puts a bow on 2019.





Today, Facebook announced that it's taken down hundreds of sock puppet accounts and pages-610 Facebook accounts, 156 groups, 89 pages, and 72 Instagram accounts-operated from both the US and Vietnam and operated by a newspaper-style, pro-Trump entity called the BL, or the Beauty of Life, with indirect ties to the Falun Gong religious sect. the BL has paid Facebook less than $9.5 million for ads in numerous currencies; Facebook claims that the BL used "a combination of fake and authentic accounts of local individuals in the US to manage Pages and Groups" in order to evade detection. The violations include "inauthentic behavior, spam, and misrepresentation."