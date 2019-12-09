NO WONDER DONALD HATES HIM:





The anticipated report on the Russia investigation conducted by the Department of Justice's inspector general revealed that Christopher Steele, the author of the infamous Trump dossier, had a "friendly" relationship with one of President Donald Trump's family members.





That family member was subsequently revealed as Ivanka Trump by ABC News, and the inspector general's report said that Steele denied having a bias against then-candidate Donald Trump when he wrote the dossier.





"He stated that if anything he was 'favorably disposed' toward the Trump family before he began his research, because he had visited a Trump family member at Trump Tower and 'been friendly' with [the family member] for some years," the report reads.





"He described their relationship as 'personal' and said that he once gifted a family tartan from Scotland to the family member," the report continues.