NO ONE WILL MISS JOBS:

The idea started five years ago when Michael Bohmeyer, then a 29-year old web developer, crowdfunded his own salary. In an interview with The Local, Bohmeyer said that year helped him improve his health, read more often, join nonprofit projects, and recognize the importance of "time over money." So, rather than wait on a politically unmotivated Germany to do it, Bohmeyer launched an independent basic income campaign to help others recognize their "great potential."





Since then, more than 150,000 individuals have donated to Mein Grundeinkommen's online fund--which will have awarded nearly 500 basic incomes by the end of 2019. The process works like a raffle; any person anywhere in the world, for no fee at all, can register to receive €1000 (about $1,100) per month for a year.





"It's kind of a reset button for people in the middle of their life," says Steven Strehl, Mein Grundeinkommen's Platform Development Associate. "Most people continue to work, but when they do, they can take a step back, look at themselves, and analyze what's going on." [...]





About half (47%) say the basic income has helped them reimagine their work as a contribution to society, and even greater majorities say it's made them less anxious (80%), and more energetic (81%), courageous (80%), and curious (60%). Though only four surveyed winners either changed or quit their jobs, more than half say that the basic income allowed them to continue their education, and 35% say they've since become more "motivated" at work.





Tonći Vidović, another winner, is among the re-"motivated." As a 48 year-old freelance software developer living in Bournemouth, England, he says he's never short of work, but sometimes has the opposite problem. "I'm in this business because I enjoy doing it, but the reason I haven't been enjoying it is because I have this pressure to keep my family alive."