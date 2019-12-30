December 30, 2019
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Prosecutors charge Monsey stabbings suspect with federal hate crimes (Jacob Knutson, 12/30/19, Axios)
Authorities said they recovered journals with anti-Semitic entries they believe belong to Thomas that included references to Adolf Hitler, "Nazi culture" and drawings of a Star of David and a swastika.The criminal complaint against Thomas said the FBI recovered a phone they believe belonged to the suspect that had online searches with phrases like "Why did Hitler hate the Jews" and "German Jewish Temples near me."
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 30, 2019 2:07 PM