NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

On a ten-minute-long segment of his show earlier this week, Tucker Carlson lamented the state of American capitalism. "During the last gilded age, 125 years ago," he told his viewers, "America's ruling class may have been ostentatiously rich, but it was still recognizably American." He checked off a few of that class's most luminous names--Carnegie, Rockefeller, et al--before stopping to heap praise on one man in particular: Henry Ford.





"In January of 1914," Carlson lectured, "Henry Ford more than doubled the prevailing factory wage, to a then-astounding five dollars for an eight hour day. Ford didn't have to do it, but his company was succeeding and he thought he should. Some historians trace the creation of the American middle class to Henry Ford's decision."





Among other things historians trace to Henry Ford is The International Jew, a 91-article series he had his newspaper, the Dearborn Independent, publish. The Jewish plan, Ford's paper enlightened its readers, was "to control the world, not by territorial acquisition, not by military aggression, not by governmental subjugation, but by control of the machinery of commerce and exchange." Adolf Hitler called Ford an inspiration and kept a portrait of the American industrialist by his desk.





Over on Fox News, the admiration flowed along the same path on Carlson's show. Unlike the all-American Ford, the TV host continued, our nation today was being ravaged by one greedy moneyman in particular: venture capitalist Paul Singer.





In contrast to past and Protestant paragons of American civic-mindedness, Carlson thundered, Singer made his wealth "feeding off the carcass of a dying nation," rapaciously robbing hard-working and industrious folks in America and the world over by acquiring their enterprises and sucking their lifeblood.